Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA BERKELEY HANN. View Sign Obituary

HANN, PATRICIA BERKELEY Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Lifecare Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hann (1999). Loving mother of Michael Link (the late Manuela Dalla Nora), Leslie (Don) Keeping, Lynda Link (Gary Buckridan) and Melissa (Dan) Redman. Proud grandmother of Alex, the late Andrew, Kimberly and the late Luke. Dear sister of Denise (the late Tom) Allan, Fraser (Georgia) Stewart and Michele Stewart. Cherished niece of the late Ethel Beamish. Patricia will also be missed by her nieces and nephews: Bonnie Stewart (Shawn Boyle), Briar Stewart (Aron Birenbaum), Geordie Stewart (Terri Mattuci), Blythe Stewart and Brittany Stewart (Graeme Turnbull). A special thank you to the Bluebird staff and Dr. Hadley at St. Joseph's Lifecare for their fabulous care and compassion. In keeping with Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. In memory of Patricia, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Brant or to the Brant County SPCA.

HANN, PATRICIA BERKELEY Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Lifecare Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hann (1999). Loving mother of Michael Link (the late Manuela Dalla Nora), Leslie (Don) Keeping, Lynda Link (Gary Buckridan) and Melissa (Dan) Redman. Proud grandmother of Alex, the late Andrew, Kimberly and the late Luke. Dear sister of Denise (the late Tom) Allan, Fraser (Georgia) Stewart and Michele Stewart. Cherished niece of the late Ethel Beamish. Patricia will also be missed by her nieces and nephews: Bonnie Stewart (Shawn Boyle), Briar Stewart (Aron Birenbaum), Geordie Stewart (Terri Mattuci), Blythe Stewart and Brittany Stewart (Graeme Turnbull). A special thank you to the Bluebird staff and Dr. Hadley at St. Joseph's Lifecare for their fabulous care and compassion. In keeping with Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. In memory of Patricia, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Brant or to the Brant County SPCA. www.tollfh.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close