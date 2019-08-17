HANN, PATRICIA BERKELEY Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Lifecare Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Hann (1999). Loving mother of Michael Link (the late Manuela Dalla Nora), Leslie (Don) Keeping, Lynda Link (Gary Buckridan) and Melissa (Dan) Redman. Proud grandmother of Alex, the late Andrew, Kimberly and the late Luke. Dear sister of Denise (the late Tom) Allan, Fraser (Georgia) Stewart and Michele Stewart. Cherished niece of the late Ethel Beamish. Patricia will also be missed by her nieces and nephews: Bonnie Stewart (Shawn Boyle), Briar Stewart (Aron Birenbaum), Geordie Stewart (Terri Mattuci), Blythe Stewart and Brittany Stewart (Graeme Turnbull). A special thank you to the Bluebird staff and Dr. Hadley at St. Joseph's Lifecare for their fabulous care and compassion. In keeping with Patricia's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. In memory of Patricia, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Brant or to the Brant County SPCA. www.tollfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019