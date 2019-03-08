CHIN, PATRICIA On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Patricia passed away in her 69th year. Loving wife of Sydney Edward. Beloved mother of Gary (Sara) and Joanne Malm (Sheldon). Grandmother of Zarah, Nathan, Jacob and Ashlee. A visitation will be held at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW) today, from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 8, 2019