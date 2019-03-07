Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA CRAIG MacDONALD. View Sign

MacDONALD, PATRICIA CRAIG It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Patricia Craig MacDonald, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Predeceased by her husband James MacDonald of Nova Scotia. Loving mother of Rory (Maureen), Ken (Patty) and Terri and loving grandmother to Diana, Christopher, Sherry and Ryan. Proud great-grandmother to Adam, Jacob, Christian, Gavin, Ava, Colin and Brynn, and great-great-grandmother to Aiden. Patsy, as she was known to everyone was born in Manchester, England and immigrated to Canada in 1949 and settled in Toronto's east end. Patsy was a friend to all with a heart of gold. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her, and especially her family, including her many nieces and nephews. A Catholic Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 162 Leslie St., on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.

