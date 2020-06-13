CZETYRBOK, PATRICIA DIANE (nee BOLISHYN) May 9, 1944 – June 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Diane Czetyrbok announces her passing peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family, after recently battling, both courageously and without complaint, her second struggle with cancer during the past ten years. Patty will be forever remembered by her husband and teenage sweetheart Mike, her precious and adored children and their spouses: Michael and Patricia, Stephen and Naomi, Amy and Darryl. Baba Pat will also be lovingly remembered by her wonderfully devoted grandchildren: Madeline, Emily, Wyatt, Meekie and Charlotte. She is survived by her 97-year-old mother, Catherine Bolishyn and was predeceased by her father Peter. Patricia will also be fondly and forever remembered by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends, former teaching colleagues and students. We will, all of us, forever remember Patty's beautiful smile, her warmth, her caring heart, her unconditional love and joy for life and family. We will miss her every day. "Grant, O Lord, eternal rest unto Thy departed servant Patricia, grant her rest in a place of light and tranquility, from which pain and sorrow have fled and make her memory to be eternal. Vichnaya Pamyat." For their kindness and compassionate care, special thanks to all the wonderful doctors, nurses, health care professionals and workers at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, Odette Cancer Centre, Sunnybrook Palliative Care Unit, Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, and VHA Home Health; especially, our family doctor and friend, Dr. Robert Kingstone who provided precious care for many years. Pat was sustained spiritually throughout her life by her Ukrainian Catholic faith and her Pastor, the Right Reverend Father John Tataryn. A private service will be attended by Pat's immediate family. At a future date, friends and family will be invited to a Memorial Service, Panakhyda and Celebration of Life. For those who wish, as an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to either the Sunnybrook Foundation - Palliative Care Unit, 2075 Bayview Avenue, KGW01, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3M5 or St. Demetrius Church - Fr. John's Scholarship Fund, 135 La Rose Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M9P 1A6. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.