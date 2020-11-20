O'BRIEN, Patricia Diane It is with unimaginable heartbreak that we announce the passing of our Patty, who died suddenly on November 15, 2020 at 45 years of age. Patty was a true life force, a light and joy to the many people she held close. She had such a big heart and so much love to give, which she did so freely and fully. Her bright smile, great sense of humour and enthusiasm for life will leave a hole in our lives that cannot be filled. Most especially for her husband and business-partner, Derick McChesney, with whom she just celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary and to her very young sons, 2-year old William and 4 month old Bennett. Joyful daughter and friend to Bill and Jane O'Brien, Patty was the true middle child of five and leaves behind her sisters and brothers, Erin (Dave), Shannon (Dan), Conor (Michelle) and Casey (Sonia). Patty was the heart of our family, keeping all of us together in every way. A warm daughter-in-law to Arlis MacCallum (Brant) and Laurence McChesney (predeceased) and sister-in-law to Karla Clarke (Doug) with whom she was very close. Before Patty was a mother, she was the best aunt and will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Annie, Rachel, Eileen, Dylan, Aidan, Nathan, Liam, Kerry, Taylor, Kalan, Elyssa, Tommy, Maddy, Harper (predeceased), Isabel, Grace and Ruby. In our close extended families, Patty will be forever missed by her aunts, uncles and many cousins. Patty had so many friends and she deeply treasured and nurtured these friendships throughout her life, especially Sarah Cuff who she was best friends with since Grade 3 at St. Gregory's. Patty was a wonderful mom having tried for 6 years to have children. It is with Patty's immeasurable love for her sons that her family will carry her spirit and show William and Bennett how much their mom wanted them and adored them. Our dear Patty left us on November 15th which is World Day of the Poor and so in memory of her generosity and giving nature, we ask that you donate to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul Toronto by visiting her memorial tribute page: www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/patty-obrien-memorial-tribute Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a small family funeral but in the coming months, in brighter days, we will prepare for a fitting celebration of Patty in the way that she would want and appreciate her zest for life and love for a good party in her honour.



