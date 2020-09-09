1/1
Patricia Diane Rose (Pat) FLANNIGAN
FLANNIGAN, Patricia (Pat) Diane Rose On Friday, September 4, 2020, Patricia Diane Rose Flannigan, after a brave battle with cancer, died peacefully at home. She died on her own terms at the age of 77 in Barrie, in the company of her sister Beverly, and her two sons Derrick, partner Jane and Christopher, wife Doreen. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bayshore HealthCare who supported Pat during her last few weeks. Pat will be missed by her family, especially her grandchildren, Jordan and wife Katie, Kelsey and partner E.J., Rebecca and Laura. A special thank you goes out to her sister Bev for deciding to move in with and care for Pat during the long months of COVID isolation. Pat spent her time surrounded by sewing projects and with Bev's help and the support of friends Melvina and Carol, several family quilts were completed during these last few months. Pat will be missed by her friends at the MS Society, Barrie Legion, Quilts of Valour, and in her crafting circle of friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the MS Society. This group has been a tremendous support for Pat and one that she took an active role in fundraising and in organizing events. Pat was predeceased by loving husband Tom, and brothers Larry and Robert Hammell. Condolences will be received Sunday, September 13th, 1-4 p.m. at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
