CATES, Patricia Donna (nee OLIVER) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Donna Cates, 71, on January 20, 2019. Patricia is survived by her sister Noreen, children Andrew, Colin and Christine and her grandchildren Julianna, Doiron, Perry, Graeme, Grayson and Zoey. All are welcome to remember Patricia on Friday, March 8th between 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill. If desired and/or in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019