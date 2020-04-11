Home

NICOLOFF, PATRICIA E. December 8, 1955 - April 7, 2020 After a longtime battle with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Patricia (Trisha), age 64, passed peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital. Loving wife of Michael for over 25 years. Trisha will be reunited with her loving mother and father, James and Jean. The loving mother of Ryan and Scarlett (daughter-in-law), Jonathan and Tiffany (daughter-in-law) and Alycia and Darnelle (son-in-law). Adoring and very proud Nonna of Hailey, Austin, Kyrie, Owen, and Willow. Adoring great-aunt of Aubree and Preston. Trisha will be deeply missed by her loving brother Mike and nieces Lisa and Colleen. Trisha will be remembered dearly in the hearts of family and friends. She was well known for her quick wit, infectious sense of humor, and her kind and compassionate spirit. Trisha truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with the Wiccan community, spending time with her family and loved all things Halloween, Unicorn and Steven Tyler. Trisha wished to be cremated and a "Celebration of Life" is postponed until the Social Distancing Ban is lifted, for everyone's health and safety. The family would appreciate any donation in Trisha's memory to the Canadian Lung Association. Condolences, memories and final words may be left at www. aftercare.org and Trisha's Facebook page. Blessed Be.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020
