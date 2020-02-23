|
EVELYN, Patricia Eileen It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Eileen Evelyn, who passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday February 16, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by her children; Jeremy (Kathy) and Mary, daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren; Jacob (Danielle), Karie (Matthew), Christopher, Michael and Ross, great-grandchildren; Reyna and Marynn; sister Ann, as well as her cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Patricia was predeceased by her mother Carmen Pereira, father John O'Dowd Egan, husband John Evelyn, son Sean Evelyn and sister Maureen Hayward. Fond memories of Patricia will be cherished by all that knew her and spent time with her. A visitation for Patricia will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m., at Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, ON L4G6W8. Funeral Mass will occur Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Roman Catholic Church, 345 Glad Park Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 1E4. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to Society of Saint Vincent de Paul or World Vision Canada. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Thompsonfh-Aurora.com for the Evelyn family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2020