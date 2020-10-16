DIVINE, PATRICIA ELEANOR February 9, 1929 October 12, 2020 It is with aching hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary mother, Pat - a woman of fierce independence, who lived the many and varied chapters of her 91 years with aplomb, humour and grace. Her keen open mind, her love of music, her love of family, her love of people, her love of lively, current discussion and her abundant sense of service to others were the hallmarks that drew so many near. Predeceased by our father Harold, her husband of 60 years, she leaves behind her sorrowed but grateful children, Rob (Brenda), Deb (Eugene) and Gayle (Steve); her adored and adoring grandchildren, Daniel, Sarah and Jack, and her many cherished friends sprinkled throughout Toronto, Barrie and especially her home in Tollendale Village. We would like to thank Drs. Tubbett, Follwell, Dickson and Paulk for their exceptional care and concern at RVH and the team at Kensington Hospice, who offered so much comfort in her last days. As Covid makes gathering impossible at this time, a private family service will be held sometime in the future at the edge of Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island - the place of her childhood, a place that she loved. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
