BRADLEY, PATRICIA ELIZABETH May 11, 1932 - April 7, 2019 Pat's family is deeply saddened to say that she passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Ernie, Pat and Ernie immigrated to Canada from England with their young family in 1962. They had a happy life in Canada, primarily in Mississauga but with a 20-year stint in Tillsonburg. Thank you for everything you gave us and taught us in life Mum, Granny, and Great-Granny. We will cherish our memories with you and Dad and will miss you and love you forever. You are with Dad now. For memories and memorial donations, please visit www.ecofuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019