FRANKLIN, Patricia Elizabeth Burns (nee BONADIE) Passed at home in Mississauga, on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was 85. Patricia was born on December 3, 1934, in Saint Vincent, to the late Bertrand Bonadie and Adelaide Bonadie (Gabriel). She was the eldest of three siblings and attended St. Vincent Girls' High School. She moved to England in 1955 and worked for South West Metropolitan Hospital Board. Patricia married Grenadian born Dr. Le Roy Franklin, her childhood friend and pen pal. The couple had four children. Patricia and her family moved to Canada in 1966 where she cared for her family and worked as an Office Manager at Mississauga Medical Centre. She was known as a generous and warm person who loved her family and friends. She loved to garden and cared for her many pets. Patricia is survived by her husband, Le Roy; three sons, Angus (Linda), Sean (Lorrise) and Dion; daughter Amanda McClure (Paul); her brothers Brensley (Jackie) and Stafford (Rosemarie); grandchildren Kassarah, Colin, Selina, Leah, Marina, Amber and Kristina; uncles Cayley (May) and Burns (Cynthia); and many close relatives. Funeral service will be held in the Magnolia Room at St. John's Dixie Cemetery, 737 Dundas Street East, Mississauga, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Patricia's life. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.



