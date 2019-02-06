HENDERSON, Patricia (Pat) Ella Age 85, died peacefully at her North York home on February 4, 2019. She was born in Toronto on February 12, 1933, the youngest child of Thomas and Ella Gibbon, sister to Keith, Beryl, and Joan. She graduated from high school in Belleville, then moved back to Toronto to start her adult life. After trying a few office jobs, Pat found her true calling and lifelong career in 1958 when she joined Trans Canada Airlines (now Air Canada) as a flight attendant. She met many good friends through this work, as well as William (Bill) Kenneth Henderson, whom she married in 1968. When she wasn't flying, Pat enjoyed travelling, sewing and knitting, home renovation projects and volunteering with the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital. After Bill died in 2003, she became a member of the Toronto Cricket Club, where she found solace in new friends, lawn bowling and bridge. Pat will be remembered by all for her fierce independence and cheerful disposition, qualities that she carried into her final days. She is survived by beloved nieces and nephews, step-children and their families, her daughters Jennie Henderson-Callaghan (Patrick) and Sarah Henderson (David) and her grandsons Riley and Rory Callaghan. Please join us for a memorial gathering at the Toronto Cricket Club (141 Wilson Avenue) on Monday, February 11th. Doors will open at noon, a light buffet lunch will be served at 12:30 and remembrances will begin at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Mount Sinai Hospital, which allowed Pat to stay in the comfort of her home. Condolences may be made at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2019