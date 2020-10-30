TURNER, Patricia Elma (nee WOOD, formerly MORRIS) 1936-2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Patricia Elma Turner, wife of the late (Harold Morris) Albert Turner, announces her peaceful passing at Revera Leaside Retirement Home. Born in Toronto, she was daughter of Edward and Vera Wood. She was predeceased by brother Edward (Ted) Wood and sister Beverley O'Connor. She is survived by son Larry Morris (Isy) and Diane Scott (Lee). Grandchildren Kristine, Tyler and Zachary. Great-grandchildren Delainey, McKenzie and Hunter. A Graveside Service will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, Ontario on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.