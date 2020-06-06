AUBICHON, PATRICIA FRANCES FORAN It is with deep sorrow that the family of Patricia Frances Foran Aubichon announce her passing on Saturday, May 16, 2020, in her 83rd year, at the North York General Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer. Left to mourn her passing with her husband Terry are her sisters, Sister Margaret (GSIC) and Irene Dooling (Tim); and her brothers-in-law, Dale (Dale) Aubichon and Lee (Nancy) Aubichon. She will be dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews, for whom Aunt Pat was a strong, positive influence in their lives. Patricia was predeceased by her parents, John James and Lila Mary Foran; and her siblings, Mildred Jeffrey (Harry), Judge Lawrence (Dallas), Mac (Marina) and Lillian. Born in Eganville, Patricia received early education at the Eganville Separate and R.C. Continuation Schools, and was later a graduate of St. Patrick's College in Ottawa, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1964. In 1967, she received her Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto. As a result of graduating with top honours, she earned a prestigious appointment as a Law Clerk to the Honourable D.C. Well, Chief Justice of the High Court of Toronto. Patricia was very successful and highly respected as the Deputy City Solicitor for the City of Toronto. In retirement, Patricia had a keen interest in genealogy, history, travel and politics. She loved organizing many dinner parties, celebrations and reunions. One of her final visions was to restore ancestors' graves and tombstones in the cemetery at Mount St. Patrick. Patricia had boundless energy and a zest for life. She could keep people enthralled with her wonderful sense of humour, quick wit, remarkable family memories and insights into current and past events. She was generous with her time to listen, counsel and advise all who looked to her for guidance and direction. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to current restrictions, there will be no funeral at this time. Donations in her memory can be made to the Marianhill Foundation in Pembroke. Patricia will be interred in St. James cemetery in her beloved hometown. We will all miss you "Mighty Mouse".



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store