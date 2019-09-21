MARTIN, PATRICIA GAIL (nee BRAND) After a courageous battle, Pat passed away peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital, in the presence of family, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of 48 years to Bill. Loving mom of John (Shari) and Jennifer McMath (Blair). Proud and devoted Nana of Joey, Ben and Sam. Dear sister-in-law of Nora Martin. Pat will be forever remembered by her many cousins, extended family and close friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line (Dundas/403), Oakville, at 11 a.m., with an informal gathering from 10-11 a.m. Reception to follow in the Glen Oaks Lounge. If desired, please make a donation in lieu of flowers to Trillium Health Partners – Credit Valley Hospital Carlo Fidani Cancer Unit or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be shared through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019