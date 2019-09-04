Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA GAIL McCUTCHEON. View Sign Obituary

McCUTCHEON, PATRICIA GAIL (nee CURRY) June 23, 1936 - August 29, 2019 Pat peacefully left this world surrounded by children, grandchildren and her loving husband, in the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital after a three month struggle with pneumonia and heart complications, August 29, 2019, at age 83. Born June 23, 1936, in Toronto, where she grew up in the Kingsway with father Gordon Curry, mother Vera Curry (nee Sloan) and sister Barbara Thompson. Pat attended the nursing program at Toronto General Hospital. Pat was married to John McCutcheon on June 15, 1956, and had three children: Bill (Claudine), Ryan (Kerstin) and Kelly (Billy). One of Pat's greatest pleasures was her nine grandchildren: James, Scott, Sarah, Jessica, Ellen, Tess, Samantha, Mark and Zachary. Pat, or M (Little Momma) to the grandchildren, was a wonderful matriarch of a large family. In tandem with her husband, she planned trips around the world to destinations such as Kenya and Antigua for the entire family and wonderful Christmas days. Pat and John travelled the world together. The two went on wonderful adventures across Europe and Asia, instilling a love for adventure and travel in their family. Besides family, Pat's other great joy was her love for animals. Pat enjoyed 38 years of country living on their Uxbridge property, walking her dogs, surrounded by ever-present wildlife such as Short Tail, the chipmunk she befriended. Pat's love of animals resulted in financial support of the Uxbridge Scugog Animal Shelter, The Humane Society, and Animal Rights Organizations. Pat will be greatly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Uxbridge Scugog Animal Shelter or the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital. In memory of Pat, there will be a private family service. At a later date there will be a larger Celebration of Life. For online condolences, please visit

