HARDING, PATRICIA Passed away suddenly and peacefully at her home in Beamsville, Ontario, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, age 85. Beloved wife of Malcolm (predeceased). Devoted and loving mother to Gary (predeceased) Ainsworth and wife Nancy and loving stepmom to Robert (Gail), Glenn (Maureen) and Colin (predeceased) Harding. Beloved sister to the late Ron Spearing (Effie) and Susanne (Richard) Wensing. Cherished Grandma to Aaron (Ainsworth) and loving Nana to Andrea, Chris, Garrett and Lyle. Loved and cherished Aunt to Wendy, Jeff and Greg (Spearing). She will be sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews. Remembered fondly by all her cherished friends, especially Brenda, Donna, Helen and Lois. In respect to her wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private graveside memorial and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Donations to the SPCA and the may be donated in honour of Patricia and would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at

