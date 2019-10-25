PATRICIA HARRIET CHANTRY

Obituary

CHANTRY, PATRICIA HARRIET (nee SHARLOW) Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at age 74. Longtime resident of Hearthstone by the Bay and retired employee of the CBC. Dear wife of the late David. Lovingly remembered by brother Danny Laba and sister Pauline Cross (Jeff), niece Alanah and nephews Jordan and Ben. A Celebration of Pat's Life will be held at Hearthstone by the Bay, 3 Marine Parade Dr., Toronto, on Sunday, October 27th at 12 noon. Condolences may be left at www.hogle.ca

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 25, 2019
