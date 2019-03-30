Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA HELEN CUSIMANO RN. View Sign

CUSIMANO, RN, PATRICIA HELEN (nee SHEA) It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia (Pat) announces her passing, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Sam Cusimano and her sister Marie Clark (Norm), much loved by her children: Larry (Sheila Malins), Greg and Marie (Ashok Kaushal) and all of her grandchildren: Christopher, Eric, Spencer, Megan and Joshua. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends from St. Anselm's Parish and her neighbours in and around Leaside. Pat was a longtime nurse in St. Michael's Hospital Maternity Ward and loved every minute of it! After retirement, she became very active in the church attending daily Mass and working with the Catholic Women's League. She really enjoyed her weekly craft gatherings where she became a wizard with the glue gun. The family wants to thank Cedarvale Terrace for their care during Pat's stay there. We also want to especially thank her personal caregivers Bianca, Mindi and Marites who provided her with a lot of comfort during her final years. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anselm's Catholic Church on April 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Covenant House.

