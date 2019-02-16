HERLIHEY, Patricia (nee TWOMEY) It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Patricia. She was born in Ennismore on March 13, 1923, to Maurice and Margaret Twomey. She is survived by her husband, Frank, of nearly 60 years and children Gerard (Linda), Anne Marie (Alan Boog) and Margaret (Darko Kodric) and her grandchildren Bethany, Kierney, Liam, Brendan, Katherine, Sean and Justin. Predeceased by her sister Mary Twomey and granddaughter Rebecca. Patricia was a teacher, pianist and church organist for several years. Many thanks go to the caregivers at Silverthorn Care these past 6 years. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5440 Durie Rd., Mississauga, on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019