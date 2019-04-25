HUGHES (POTTER), Patricia (nee ELLIOTT) In Richmond Hill on April 23, 2019 in her 93rd year. Pat, beloved wife of Ernie Hughes and predeceased by Nelson Potter (1994). Loved mother of Jim (Janice), Craig (Barb) and Debbie (Dale). Survived by 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by grandson Michael and her 3 younger sisters Donna Knight, Joan Jackson and Mary Lou Nichols. Sister-in-law of Gwen Potter of Barrie. Survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by Ernie's children Alan (Anne) Hughes and Linda (Nick) Alosinac and their families. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge St. (at Goulding, south of Steeles) on Friday, April 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service in the Chapel on Saturday, April 27th at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sleeping Children Around The World, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or World Vision. Condolences www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019