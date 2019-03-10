PUDDISTER, PATRICIA IRENE Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019. Loving wife of Gary and mother of Kim (Rick) and Brent (Laura). She will be greatly missed by grandchildren Ryan, Kyle, Olivia and Clara. Pat will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. Visitation will be held at JERRETT FUNERAL HOME (660 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON), on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY PARISH (131 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough, ON), on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 10, 2019