CRAVIOTO, PATRICIA JACKSON Passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 at age 98 in the TEGH (Michael Garron Hospital), where she served as Director of Pharmacy Services for almost 30 years. A lover of people, animals, adventure, opera and the theatre, hers was a life well lived. She will be greatly missed by dear friends, her son David and wife Nancy, sister Elaine, grandson Kyle, niece Laura, nephews Cameron, Douglas and their families. Cremation has taken place. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 11, 2020