MORTON-TAYLOR, Patricia Jane Pat died peacefully, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Chartwell- Wenleigh, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Kenneth Phifield Taylor (deceased). Wife of the late Leonard James Morton. Loving Mum to Diana (Andrew) (both deceased), Janet (Rick), Rebecca (Steve), Delia (Kevin). Step-mother to Jim Taylor (Emma), Bill Morton (deceased). Adoring Grandma to Matthew, Jessica, Amanda, Jake, Rachael, Mackenzie, Connie and Sonya. Patricia was born in Birmingham, England in 1928, to Hilda and Tom King. She had one older, cherished brother Kenneth, who was killed in duty in World War II. Pat and Len immigrated to Canada in 1956, first settling in Winnipeg before moving to Mississauga where she raised her family and had a successful career. Patricia studied at the Cheltenham College of Art and was former president of the Mississauga Sumi-e Society. She was an accomplished artist, photographer and craftsperson. Pat retired, married Ken and moved to Long Beach, California before returning to Mississauga to spend her remaining years surrounded by her many friends and family. Pat was a true British lady. She was smart, beautiful, genuine, polite, dignified, fun loving, kind and generous. No words can express how much she was loved and how much she will be sorely missed. Due to the current public health situation, a private funeral and burial with family was held Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, Mississauga. Interment at the Springcreek Cemetery. Friends are all welcome to join our Celebration of Life which will be arranged in the coming months. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Credit Valley Hospital Carlo Fidani Peel Regional Cancer Centre. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020