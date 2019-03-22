TUCK, PATRICIA JOAN EMILY (nee ROBERTS) It is with deep-felt sadness that we announce the peaceful passing, in her sleep, of our wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, Patricia Joan Emily Tuck. Predeceased by her husband, Thomas Tuck. She will be greatly missed by her loving daughter, Wendy Gay (Michael), Grandsons David Carter (Denise) and Gordon Carter (Heather), Great-grandsons Dale and Dane, Brother Edgar Roberts and many nieces and nephews. Sadly, missed by longtime friends Iris Palmer and Norma and Ted Feldcamp. Patricia was a longterm employee of Eaton's. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will occur at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in Patricia's memory are asked to consider a charity of one's choice. SOUTHCOAST FUNERAL & CREMATION ALTERNATIVES INC., 71 Norfolk St. N., Simcoe, in care of arrangements. www.southcoast funeralservices.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA JOAN EMILY TUCK.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 22, 2019