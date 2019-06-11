TITMARSH, U.E., PATRICIA JOY (nee GERRY) It is with profound sadness that we announce Joy's passing in Burlington, on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife for nearly 65 years of the late Art. Cherished mother and best friend of Sandra Demone (late Joseph). Loving mother of David Marshall (Jean Wong). Adored Mamma of Matthew, Michael, Olivia, Alexandra and Daniel, and GiGi of Elizabeth, Marley, Abby and Matteo. Predeceased by her dear older brother Tom. Private cremation. A Service of Remembrance will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to any animal rescue organization or Doctors Without Borders would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 11, 2019