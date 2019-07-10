LIGHTFOOT, Patricia (nee STEEN) On Saturday, July 6, 2019 in Collingwood, in her 91st year, dearly loved sister of Dr. Robert and Mrs. Christine Steen. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert Lightfoot. Loved step-mother of Lesley (Thomas Thorn), Deborah (Dean Williamson) and David (Vicki) Lightfoot. Loving grandmother of Grant (Tanya), Scott (Teena), Kevin (Ashley), Meghan, Katie (Brad), David, Sarah (Matt) and Joshua, and great-grandmother of five. Pat was a registered nurse who was a proponent of higher education, earning a BScN before most; her accomplished nursing career took her through many areas from Montreal to Thunder Bay and eventually Toronto. In her earlier years, Pat was also a bridge player, quilter, knitter, Maycourter, a faithful member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, a busy volunteer with various organizations and an animal-lover extraordinaire. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 11th at Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley Street, Barrie, with visitation starting one hour before the 2:00 p.m. service, interment following at Barrie Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society or Sunset Manor (Collingwood) would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 10, 2019