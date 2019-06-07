BENTLEY, PATRICIA LILLIAN October 21, 1932 - June 2, 2019 Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on June 2, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife for 66 years of Allan Bentley. Cherished by her children Lois Bentley, Diane Woods (Bill), Sandy Bentley, Bruce Bentley (deceased) and Joseph Bentley (Debbie). Predeceased by her sisters Daisy Roy, Irene Rapley and Joyce Gallwey. Lovingly remembered by her siblings Jim Collings (Shirley), Paul Collings (Barb), Carol Collings and Laura Parsonson. Pat will be dearly missed by her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and by her many friends and neighbours. She was a special lifelong friend to Irene Boyd. All who knew her will remember her kind, gentle and loving spirit. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held at MacCoubrey Funeral Home, 30 King Street East, Cobourg, Ontario, on June 22nd at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation (www.nhhfoundation.ca). Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 7, 2019