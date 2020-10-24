MACHACEK, PATRICIA (PAT) LINDA August 25, 2020 Born in Winnipeg in 1935, to John and Alice Machacek, Pat was sister to the late Elizabeth (Betty) Burrows (Vernon), and Robert (Bob) Machacek (Josie). She was aunt to Diane Burrows (Gregory Bell), Janet Burrows, Daniel Machacek (Matilda) and Graham Machacek (Vicki). She graduated from Kelvin H.S. and studied at the University of Manitoba and at a business school in Winnipeg. Pat joined IBM in the early 1960s, where she relished being an independent and modern company woman. Her career with IBM took her from Winnipeg to Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto. She made her long-term home in Scarborough. Vacation travels took her to Spain, Uganda, Switzerland, various points in the United States and more recently the Czech Republic (2001) and Saskatchewan (2002), to meet up with some of the Czech side of the family. Pat was a big Toronto Blue Jays fan. She enjoyed collecting antique glass as well as volunteering with the Scarborough Seniors Centre and the Heart & Stroke Foundation. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Chartwell Trilogy LTC Residence, Scarborough, ON, with particular thanks to Luz, Debra, Tiffany and Faresha, staff doctor Stephen Chris, and all the administration personnel who kept their residents safe during this COVID-19 crisis. A private family graveside ceremony was held at Pinecrest Cemetery, Ottawa, on Saturday, September 12th. In Pat's memory, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, 110-1525 Carling Avenue, Ottawa, ON K1Z 8R9.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store