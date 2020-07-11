FORTH, PATRICIA LYNN It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Lynn Forth announces her passing on December 18, 2019, at the age of 72. Patricia is lovingly remembered by her brothers Terry (Mehrun), John (Fiona); her nieces and nephew Tonia (Andy), James (Gigi), Rachel (Jason), Gillian (Jim); and her 5 great-nephews and nieces Mike, Chris, Riley, Gemma and Dylan; and her loving cat Zoey. Patricia, born in Toronto, Ontario, grew up in Etobicoke, graduated from Richview Collegiate Institute and later from Thistletown with Post-Secondary qualifications as a Child and Youth worker in 1969 and dedicated her life to working with children and youth in Gravenhurst and Sudbury, Ontario. Patricia spent many wonderful years in her Muskoka cottage/home on Loon Lake and in Gravenhurst with friends, family and her beloved pets. A celebration of life in memory of Patricia had been planned for the spring, but the current pandemic has caused that to be postponed. Please visit memories.net
(search Patricia Forth) to share your memories. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site (Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare), 75 Ann St., Bracebridge, ON P1L 2E4, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.