COLLINS, Patricia Lynne It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patti on March 31, 2019, at the age of 67. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Lisa Gray (Geoff) and Timothy Collins (Jody) and their father Gary Collins. Loving grandmother to Kalder and Lincoln. Beloved sister of Sue, Jackie, Gerry, Sharon, Chris and aunt to Danielle, Jessica and Andrea. Friends may attend her Celebration of Life at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation at 2 p.m. Funeral Service at 3 p.m, reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019