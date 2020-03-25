|
JOHNSON, PATRICIA M. (nee WYRILL) Patricia M. Johnson (nee Wyrill) was born in London, England on December 29, 1925 and died peacefully of natural causes in Victoria, British Columbia on March 21, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Wyndham George (Johnny). Mother to Kit McCaffery (Peter) and Fran Wallace (Rob). Grandmother to Geoff, Kerry and Meghan. Great-grandmother to Jamie, Victoria and Mackenzie. Sister to Sheila and Geoff. As a young woman, Pat arrived in Canada after WWII to marry her RAF pilot. Later, she joined the charter class at the Quo Vadis School of Nursing, specifically dedicated to mature students age +35. She then went on to serve as a floor instructress in hospitals for later Quo Vadis students. While there are many wonderful memories, Nannie (as she affectionately became known to all) loved cruising the world on the high seas best. Much loved, she will be deeply missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2020