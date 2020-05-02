KENT, PATRICIA MARCELLE 1925 - 2020 On April 27, 2020, Pat passed away peacefully, at the age of 94 at Ajax Pickering Hospital. Loving wife to Wesley (deceased, 2011) and mother to Susan (Jim), Bill (Julie), Judy (Santo) and Charles. Pat was also the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren: Will (Jennifer), Wesley (Tracey), Jeff (Maria), Jennifer (Paul), Aimee (Wade), Deidre, Ryan (Jennifer), Michelle (Cliff) and Daniel (Jill), and 19 great-grandchildren: Devon and Ben, Lane and Stella, Sarah and Florence, Tyler, Jayson and Raya, Easton, Holden and Triton, Danica, Jackson and Alexander, Carter and Gavin, Anthony and Gabriela. To all the kids she was known as G.G. Pat grew up in Winnipeg and moved to Toronto during World War 2 to become a "bomb girl". It was there that she met and married Wes (63 years) and raised a family while working part-time and being an active member of the East York Parent/Teacher Association. Pat enjoyed her time at the cottage in Minden, and the 28 years she and Wes spent wintering at Boca Ciega Park in Florida. She will be remembered most for the love she spread to the people around her, the thoughtful cards she sent to friends in time of need, the treats of the week her grandkids waited for eagerly, and the birthday and Christmas cards she never forgot to give to her great-grandchildren. We will all miss you mom and you will never be forgotten. Say hello to Grandpa for us. Love, from your family. A special thanks to Marian and Julie, special caregivers that Pat came to rely on. A celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Canadian Hearing Society or The Salvation Army.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store