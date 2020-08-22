CAULDERWOOD, PATRICIA MARGARET June 14, 1924 - August 17, 2020 (age 96) With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Patricia Margaret Caulderwood at Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga, after a very brief illness. "Kiwi" was born in Levin, New Zealand, in 1924. Against her parents' wishes, she dropped out of school at 16 and after several factory jobs, landed a position in Communications with the New Zealand Air Force during World War II. Oh the secrets she could tell! While off duty, she met a handsome Merchant Mariner, William Caulderwood, and they were married in New Zealand in 1946. Patricia flew to British Columbia via DC3s to meet her new family and settled in Abbotsford, where her son, Robin, was born. Patricia and toddler Robin took the train across Canada to Montreal, so that they might see Bill more often when his ships were in port there. Patricia found a room for the first few nights for Robin and herself...above a busy brothel…but that's another story. They subsequently moved in with Bill's aunt, until they got a place of their own. More adventure ensued when Patricia and Robin took a freighter to what was then known as British Guiana, where Bill was stationed. They spent a year there, where Patricia was sometimes called upon to assist with managing the hotel where they were staying. They returned to Quebec, and shortly after, Captain Bill came ashore. Eventually they moved to Welland, Ontario, but when Bill died, Patricia relocated to Mississauga and settled at Viva Retirement Home, where she maintained her own suite and was a favourite of the staff. She will be forever missed by her son, Robin (Carol); grandchildren, Chris (Jen Fischer) and Kathleen (Chris Mirabella); best friend Gail Nicholson; and all the assorted relatives in New Zealand. Kiwi was a feisty, independent woman, with a wicked sense of humour, a zest for life and she never said no to "a wee dram" of tonic. A celebration of her life will take place sometime in the future. Here's to "happy days and naughty nights," wherever you may be.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store