Patricia Margaret GUTIERREZ

Service Information
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON
M1S 1T3
(416)-293-5211
Obituary

GUTIERREZ, Patricia Margaret Passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the beautiful Bridgepoint Active Healthcare Hospice at age 76, after a long battle with cancer. Daughter to Frederick Alton McMullen (deceased) and Grace Clara VanLoock (deceased). Sister to Sandra Mongeon and brother Michael McMullen. Predeceased by her husband Keith Edgar Gutierrez in 1991. Loving mother of sons Kristopher and Kameron. Grandmother to four grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. E., Agincourt (east of Kennedy Rd.) on Friday, December 20th from 12:00-1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the Ogden Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019
