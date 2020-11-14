HOLDEN, PATRICIA MARJORIE (nee PARKER) Passed away peacefully at her home in Windermere, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the age of 79. Patricia was the beloved Wife of the late John Holden. Loving Mother of Ruth Spence (Randy), and Mary Geisberger (Dave). Cherished Grandmother of Joshua, Jacob, and Lauren. Dear Sister of Eric Parker (Denise), and sister-in-law of Steve Smith. Daughter of the late Lloyd and Kathleen (Kay) Parker. Predeceased by her sister Joanne Smith. Patricia was an aunt to her many nieces and nephews; she will be missed dearly. The family wishes to thank Yolande McChesney for her wonderful care and support, nurse Samantha Miller of ParaMed, the palliative care team, nurse practitioner Susan Clark and Dr. Martin along with the doctors and staff at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Toronto. The family would also like to thank the many friends and family of Windermere and the surrounding community for their never-ending help and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Windermere Christ Church would be very much appreciated and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.reynoldsfuneral.com