McGOVERN, PATRICIA MARY August 6, 1930 – March 27, 2020 It is with broken hearts the family of Patricia Mary McGovern (nee: Treadaway) announce her passing at the Chartwell Wynfield Long Term Care Facility, on March 27, 2020, at the age of 89. Beloved wife to Thomas McGovern for 63 years. Loving mother to Catharine (Bill) Imray and Michael (Eileen) McGovern. Cherished grandmother to Deanna Imray (Branden), Jordan Imray (Sasha), Paul McGovern (Jessica) and Kevin McGovern. Pat was predeceased by her brothers Gerald and George Treadaway. Pat loved spending time with her sweetheart Tom, whether travelling or at the cottage. She loved a good conversation, particularly over a cold beer and a burger. She was a wonderful wife, mother and nanny, who brought love, joy and humour to the family. A private burial will take place at the St. Joseph's Cemetery Highland Creek in Scarborough, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society Durham Region. Online condolences can be made to www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2020