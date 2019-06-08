NYMAN, PATRICIA MARY Sadly we announce the death on June 6, 2019 of Pat Nyman, wife of over 60 years to Irving Nyman. Loving mother of Steven (deceased 1960), Julie, Sarah (deceased 2015), Andrew and Elizabeth. Adoring grandmother of Conor, Rowan and Aidan Doherty, Elyse and Leanne Earle, Andrew Nyman, and Lily and Lucas Harasymczuk. Pat grew up in England. She left with a girlfriend for New York and later settled in Toronto. She was proud to complete her education with a B.A. (Arts) and an M.S.W. Her family was the most important thing for her. We will greatly miss her. A memorial gathering will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2019 between 3 and 5 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre.

