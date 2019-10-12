PAOLINI, PATRICIA MARY (nee RYAN) December 1, 1925 – October 3, 2019 Born in Sault Ste. Marie, Mom spent most of her life in Etobicoke and passed away, peacefully, on October 3, 2019, after a short illness, at 93 years. Beloved wife of Neil Arthur Paolini; mother of Douglas (Elvira), David (Sue; Joanne deceased), Gregory (Sabrina) and Andrew Paolini and sister of Betty Anne Lawrence of Charlotte, NC. Predeceased by her sister Margaret and brothers Alf, Bob, Jack, Jimmy, Emmett and Webb. Missed dearly by her grandchildren, Laura, Sarah, Daniel, Erica (Stan), Alexandra (Paul), Michael, Christopher, Patrick, and Mark, and great-grandchildren, Violet, Lily and Luke. Visitation will take place at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), Etobicoke, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Transfiguration of Our Lord Roman Catholic Church, 45 Ludstone Drive, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10.30 a.m., followed by a reception. Interment at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 7300 Highway 27, Woodbridge. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019