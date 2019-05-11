CULLITON, PATRICIA MAY (nee KAVANAGH) On May 1, 2019 Pat passed away peacefully at Providence Villa Health Care in her 88th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert (1999) and her brother Ken. Fondly remembered by her sisters Shirley and Barbara and sister-in-law Ruth. Dearly missed by her children: David (Joyce), Cathy (Gordon), Carolyn (Joe), Gerald (Isobel), Christine (Tony), Paul (Elaine), her grandchildren, Michael, Patti, Theresa, Christopher, Adam, Timothy, Elizabeth, Ryan, Leah, Daniel, Melissa, Emma, Jackie, and 8 great-grandchildren. Pat will be remembered for her giving spirit and her thirst for knowledge. She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed horse racing. Her love of family knew no bounds. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Out of the Cold program and St. Francis Table. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. at The Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 100 Salome Dr., Scarborough.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019