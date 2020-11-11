WALDRON, PATRICIA MAY (TRICIA) Passed away in a tragic accident in Toronto on November 4, 2020 in her 68th year. Tricia was born in Toronto on December 26, 1952. Tricia was loving and generous to her family and friends. She was known for her dedication and support over the years to many causes close to her heart. She was a loving daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, step-mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was predeceased by her father, Craig, mother, Stella and brother, Ted. She is survived by Marion (known to her as Mère), her siblings Alan (Raylene), Tanya (Mike) and Doug (Sam), her children J.P. (Kim), Kristen (Leigh), Matthew (Naomi), her grandchildren Parker, Keegan, Rhys, Merrick, Zachary, Nathan, Hailey, Madison, Rowan, Declan and her great-grandson Teagan. Beloved Aunt of Leslie, David, Cody, Brianna, Sarah and Miya. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 2 p.m. Attendance will be limited. The service will be streamed live. Details can be found at www.dixongarland.com
In lieu of flowers, donation information can be found at supportanishnawbe.ca/triciawaldron