BAKER, PATRICIA MAYE Wendy (Terry Pilger), regrets to inform the passing of their mother Patricia on January 2, 2020, in her 94th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Warren of 60 plus years. Patricia is the only child born to James and Edna Browne. Devoted grandmother of Sherrie Gordon and Michael Pilger. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, Toronto, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 with visitation one hour prior. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides or Parkinson Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020