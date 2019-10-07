Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA MOHR. View Sign Obituary

MOHR, PATRICIA (nee SINCLAIR) July 16, 1930 – October 3, 2019 Died peacefully with family at her side on October 3, 2019 at age 89. Preceded in death by beloved son David Mohr and husbands Eric West and Lionel Mohr, sisters Andy and Barbara. Survived by daughter Debi Wonnacott (Doug) and children Brandon and Jason; son Tom Mohr (Pageen) and children Mary Catherine and Jack; daughter Sharon Mohr (Doug Crocker) and children Claire Russell and Drew Crocker; daughter Debbie Proud (Rob) and children Katie Sapieha, Sarah Wilmot and Megan Hindmarch; son Doug Mohr and children Leonard and William; and David's wife Amber and their daughter Madison and son Brayden, and daughter Riley (mother Karin) and eight great-grandchildren. Born to Clive and Florence Sinclair, Pat had an unfettered and joyful spirit. Her sisters were often caught up in the happy tornados that seemed to follow Pat wherever she went. Artistic sister Andy once painted the three sisters as horses. The wild one with the red coat, rearing and kicking, was Pat. Pat had a long career as an RN, serving at St. Joseph's Hospital, in Toronto, and in Bermuda, where she met best friend Else. Years later, she watched her granddaughter, Claire Russell, accept a position as an RN at St. Joseph's. Pat's priority was family. When she married Lionel Mohr, she joined him as co-architect of a grand project: to bring together two families and make them one. "Like the Brady Bunch", she used to say. It was daunting- it took great courage to manage six kids heading into teenage years, with Lionel's Dad, "Pop-ups", also living with us. We Mohr children are living proof that the grand project they took on remains a great success. Pat was a force of nature. Despite the rigors of keeping house for nine, she threw herself into community activities. She was a Girl Guide leader, taught special needs children how to swim, was a regular member of the church choir, a golfer, a Master Gardener, an investment club (terrible) investor, an Airstreamer, a helper in the Lorne Park high school library, a special mom to Sudi (Love) Kalra, a Canadian Opera supporter, and on the hospitality committee for the Porter Cup in Lewiston. In everything she did, she attracted lifelong friends-and many, such as the Kolkebecks, were incorporated into the family. Pat had a laugh that could infect a room, and a joie de vivre that drew the most reserved soul into her circle. The love of her life was Lionel Mohr. Their life adventure together was cut short by Lionel's untimely death. We children were happy when, three years later, she met Eric West, a kind soul. They married on a beautiful summer Wednesday. When someone asked why the mid-week wedding, she answered, "I've never been married on a Wednesday before." Later in life, she divided time between her children's families. She was known to encourage grandchildren to squirt whipped cream in their mouths. She'd make dirt cake with the young ones, and tell salty jokes to the teens. She'd slide down a zip line, ride a Gator, couch-wrestle with a grandkid, swim the Crocker pond, or ride on a jet ski at Sunnyside-always laughing, laughing and laughing. The world has lost, but heaven has won. The family thanks staff of Central Place in Owen Sound for their thoughtful care these past years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Leukemia Society of Canada.

