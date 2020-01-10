|
|
MOORE, PATRICIA March 18, 1929 – December 29, 2019 Born in London, England, Pat came to Canada in 1955. She was a longtime employee of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and later, a broker with Royal LePage, Realtors. She leaves a son, Martin (Lavinia), grandchildren, Michael and Patricia (Alex); nephews and nieces: Jill (Tony), John (Catherine), Grahame (Jenny), Christine (Norman), Lynda, Marion, Ron (Karina) and their families, all much loved. In keeping with Pat's wishes, cremation with family has already taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 10, 2020