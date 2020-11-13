NEALE, PATRICIA (nee DICKER) Passed peacefully, at 91 years of age, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Forever loved and sorrowfully missed by her Children: Penny, Debbie, and Ron (Cindi); her Grandchildren: Brad (Cas), Amanda (Jeff), Jeremy (Leslie), Sausha (Kyle), and Tonya; and her Great-Grandchildren: Lillian, Gavin, Kadence, Ethan, Jasper and Sophia. Pat was predeceased by her Husband, Ronald Neale; Son-in-Law, Steve Peck; her Parents, Lillian and Bert Dicker (England); and Adoptive Parents, Aunt Ina and Uncle John Foss (Toronto). Pat was a devoted Sister to her siblings; Ronald, Phillip, Graham and Doreen. Pat will be truly missed by her many Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and Friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, ON, for visitation at 10:00 a.m. Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Reception Luncheon will follow. (Face coverings must be worn during all events in the funeral home and attendance is limited to 50 people.) Pat loved all animals big and small. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Pat would be gratefully accepted: OSPCA Orangeville at https://ontariospca.ca/orangeville
, World Wildlife Fund Canada at https://wwf.ca
, E-Cards for Donations can be sent to: penelope.51@hotmail.com. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com