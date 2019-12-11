NOONEY, Patricia (nee PHELAN) Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family on Monday, December 9, 2019, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean Nooney. Daughter of Tom and Mary Phelan, she was born in London, raised in Mimico and a longtime resident of Mississauga. Trish, eldest sister to Tom (Mary), Jack (Barbara) Phelan (predeceased) and sister Margaret (Jim) Barrett. Wonderful Auntie Pat to her nieces and nephews who she adored and later to her great-nieces and nephews she delightedly watch grow. Patricia's family are forever grateful for Pat, Daisy and Yvonne, who cared lovingly for her over the past six years and the staff at Westbury Long Term Care Centre who cared for her with compassion. Patricia, a nurse by profession, she was selfless, always putting others needs before her own. Her family, friends and co-workers relied on her wisdom, counsel and support whenever they needed someone to lean on or just listen. She will be dearly missed by everyone whose life she touched. Friends and family may call at the SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga (Dixie Road, two lights south of Eglinton Avenue), on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development or to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019