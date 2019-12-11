Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia NOONEY. View Sign Service Information Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 (905)-602-1580 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 Calling hours 10:00 AM Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 Funeral service 11:00 AM Simple Alternative Funeral Centre 1535 South Gateway Road Mississauga , ON L4W 5J1 Obituary

NOONEY, Patricia (nee PHELAN) Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family on Monday, December 9, 2019, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean Nooney. Daughter of Tom and Mary Phelan, she was born in London, raised in Mimico and a longtime resident of Mississauga. Trish, eldest sister to Tom (Mary), Jack (Barbara) Phelan (predeceased) and sister Margaret (Jim) Barrett. Wonderful Auntie Pat to her nieces and nephews who she adored and later to her great-nieces and nephews she delightedly watch grow. Patricia's family are forever grateful for Pat, Daisy and Yvonne, who cared lovingly for her over the past six years and the staff at Westbury Long Term Care Centre who cared for her with compassion. Patricia, a nurse by profession, she was selfless, always putting others needs before her own. Her family, friends and co-workers relied on her wisdom, counsel and support whenever they needed someone to lean on or just listen. She will be dearly missed by everyone whose life she touched. Friends and family may call at the SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga (Dixie Road, two lights south of Eglinton Avenue), on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development or to the charity of your choice.



NOONEY, Patricia (nee PHELAN) Peacefully passed away, surrounded by family on Monday, December 9, 2019, in her 98th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean Nooney. Daughter of Tom and Mary Phelan, she was born in London, raised in Mimico and a longtime resident of Mississauga. Trish, eldest sister to Tom (Mary), Jack (Barbara) Phelan (predeceased) and sister Margaret (Jim) Barrett. Wonderful Auntie Pat to her nieces and nephews who she adored and later to her great-nieces and nephews she delightedly watch grow. Patricia's family are forever grateful for Pat, Daisy and Yvonne, who cared lovingly for her over the past six years and the staff at Westbury Long Term Care Centre who cared for her with compassion. Patricia, a nurse by profession, she was selfless, always putting others needs before her own. Her family, friends and co-workers relied on her wisdom, counsel and support whenever they needed someone to lean on or just listen. She will be dearly missed by everyone whose life she touched. Friends and family may call at the SIMPLE ALTERNATIVE Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Road, Mississauga (Dixie Road, two lights south of Eglinton Avenue), on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development or to the charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close