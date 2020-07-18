1/1
PATRICIA (PATTY) O'CONNOR HOULDEN
O'CONNOR HOULDEN, PATRICIA (PATTY) Passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 in her 64th year. Patty was an accomplished, fun-loving, honest, beautiful and intelligent woman with a magnificent laugh and a great sense of humour. She is survived by her husband, David Houlden, her two daughters and their partners, Danielle Houlden (Scott Carter) and Hannah Houlden (Tyler Roberts), and her grandson Myles. Patty was the eldest daughter of 5 children born in Toronto to Frank and Anne O'Connor. She was the loving sister of Tom, Michael, Brian and Sheila. Patty rose through the ranks of the Toronto Star, becoming the Director of Human Resources, before embarking on an independent career as a human resources consultant. Her insight into the human condition made her a source of light. Patty mastered the art of friendship and many considered her their best friend. We are very fortunate and eternally grateful to have had Patty in our midst. She said it would be a sin not to have a party after her death, so one will be planned for the future. Her legacy will continue through her children, husband, family, friends and all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lung Cancer Canada under the name Patty O'Connor Houlden at https://www.lungcancercanada.ca/Donate-Now.aspx

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 18, 2020.
