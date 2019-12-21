Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA (PAT) MAUDE MALE. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Butler Chapel 4933 Dundas Street West Etobicoke , ON M9A 1B6 (416)-231-2283 Obituary



(nee ARNOLD) Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 12, 2019 at age 86. Mom was born on August 26, 1933 in Chilliwack, B.C., to Leticia and Frank Arnold. Being the adventurous type, at age 20, Mom decided to leave for the "big city of Toronto" for a year of work. She quickly found a job with Ford Canada and in no time met her life partner James Male (Jim) (married 58 years) and never returned to live in Chilliwack. Mom and Dad raised their family in Markland Wood, Etobicoke (after short stints in Edmonton and Winnipeg). She became a stay-at-home Mom and was known as the best baker in the neighbourhood. Mom was also a great cook and loved to entertain, particularly at Christmas, which was her favourite time of year. She was happiest when she had family and friends around her, especially her "grand babies". Mom loved to chat and was always interested in the lives of others. Retirement took Mom and Dad to Collingwood, where Mom was always a very busy woman. She was an avid gardener, talented sewer, Blue Jays fan and skilled duplicate bridge player. She skied and played tennis into her 80's and even took up golf in her 70's (much to our surprise!). Mom loved to travel, and she and Dad visited many special places in the world together, particularly during their retirement years. Mom cherished her trips back to Chilliwack to see her sisters and west coast relatives. During the last few months, ailing health slowed Mom down, but you could still find her having fun at a casino, playing scrabble or with a sudoku or crossword puzzle in hand. Mom was predeceased by husband James (2015). She was the loving mother of Wendy Flewelling (Tony Cope), Janice White (Tom), Susan Van Oosten (John) and Rod Male (Ann). Cherished Gran of Jeffrey (Carly Westerterp), Ryan and Kelly Flewelling, James and Julie White, Mitchell (Eliza Jane Stringer), Catherine and Ian Van Oosten, and Sierra (Gran's birthday buddy) and Cameron Male. Mom was the loving sister of Betty Ferguson, the late Ruth Lewis and the late Joan Johnson. We would like to thank the nurses, doctors (especially Dr. Blake Abawi) and physiotherapists at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, Bayshore Rehabilitation Hospital, Barrie and the Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie (with a special mention of Veronica, Josephine, and Karen) for their kind, compassionate and exceptional care over the past several months. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Mississaugua Golf and Country Club. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., with the service following at 2:00 p.m. Friends are invited to stay for a reception after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "My Friends House", Collingwood, Ontario or "Sleeping Children Around the World". Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

