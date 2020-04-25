PRIOR, PATRICIA (nee BRANCH) 1933 - 2020 It is with great sadness that after a long battle with kidney disease, Patricia passed away at home surrounded by family on April 3, 2020. Cherished and loving mother of Maureen and Colleen. Dearest Nana of Hana and Leila, and her furry friend Finn. She will be greatly missed by her extended family. A celebration of her life will take place in the fall.

